New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the CA Exam form correction window for the December 2021 exams. The candidates who have submitted their application form can visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org if they wish to make any changes in the form. Candidates can make changes in their application form by logging in to their account. The candidates must note that the correction window will remain open till October 10.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can make the changes:

Visit the ICAI CA official website Click on the ICAI CA Login link provided Enter the Login credentials and open the application form Make changes in the application form Review the correction made Click on the final submission tab

The ICAI December 2021 exam form correction window is available for all three levels – CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final. The correction facility is availed by candidates only for a single time. It is important to note that once the corrections are done, no further changes can be done.

ICAI will not charge any fee from candidates for making any changes in the exam form. The facility is provided free of charge.