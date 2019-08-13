ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday declared the results of CA Final and CA Foundation Examinations, stated a report. Candidates who attempted the exams are requested to check their scores on the official websites such as icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Follow the steps below to check your ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CA Final, CA Foundation Results’ link.

Step 3: Enter all the details such as your roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. After checking download and take a print out of the same for future use.

The CA Final and CA Foundation Examinations were conducted from May to June 2019.