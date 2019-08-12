ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the results of CA Final and CA Foundation Examinations on August 14, 2019 at around 6 PM, stated a report. Therefore, candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official websites such as icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Follow the steps below to check your ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CA Final, CA Foundation Results’ link.

Step 3: Enter all the details such as your roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. After checking download and take a print out of the same for future use.

The CA Final and CA Foundation Examinations were conducted from May to June 2019.