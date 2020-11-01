ICAI CA 2020 November Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will release the admit cards for ICAI CA November 2020 foundation, inter and final exams exam anytime today. Candidates appearing for the exam can get the admit cards on the ICAI website – www.icai.org. Also Read - ICAI CA Exam 2020: No Change in Dates, Notice on Social Media Fake, Says Institute; Action Against Those Spreading False Info

To download the ICAI CA Admit Card 2020, candidates will need their registration number along with other details as mentioned on the application form.

Details like roll number, exam centre, reporting time as well as the exam guidelines will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for CA Foundation/CA inter/CA final exam admit card

Step 3: Insert the required details and hit submit

Step 4: Your ICAI CA 2020 November admit card will be on the screen

Step 5: Download it and carry a physical copy on the day of the exam

ICAI had released an advisory on October 30 stating that the CA November 2020 exams will be conducted as per schedule from November 21. The exams will be held in a single shift from 2 PM.