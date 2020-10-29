ICAI CA Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI) has warned against a fake notice regarding revised exam dates doing rounds on social media, declaring it false and assuring action against those spreading false information. Also Read - ICAI CA 2020: Will Exam be Held in November or Postponed Again in View of Pandemic? Know Here

Notably, the clarification by the institute came after a fake notice was being circulated on various social media platforms saying that the CA exam dates have been postponed.

“Rebuttal of Fake News being disseminated in Social Media-ICAI hereby advises its Students that attached Revised Schedule of ICAI Exams is false. Appropriate Action is being initiated against those spreading this info & we reiterate to follow http://icai.org for updates,” the ICAI tweeted.

“Students are hereby informed that there is no change in exam schedule as already announced vide ICAI’s announcement dated 13.10.2020 (https://resource.cdn.icai.org/61467exam50014.pdf) & the same shall be held strictly in accordance with schedule announced already,” another tweet read.

Students are hereby informed that there is no change in exam schedule as already announced vide ICAI’s announcement dated 13.10.2020 (https://t.co/o2L2Kwnbw0) & the same shall be held strictly in accordance with schedule announced already. Details- https://t.co/T6ySvzki3f pic.twitter.com/Og6iE6YcMP — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 27, 2020

Notably, the ICAI CA exams are scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 14.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive students and or those having symptoms of the deadly disease can opt-out from November 2020 on self-declaration basis.