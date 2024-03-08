By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICAI CA Exam Likely to Be Conducted Thrice A Year For CA Foundation, Intermediate Courses
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Inter exams thrice a year. The announcement was made by the central council member (CCM) of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Welcoming move by the ICAI to bring a beneficial change in favour of the CA student fraternity by introducing CA examinations thrice a year for CA Foundation and CA Inter level. Further Updates shall be clarified by the ICAI soon.”
Usually, ICAI conducts the CA examination twice a year. The exams are usually conducted in May-June and November-December sessions.
