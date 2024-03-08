  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Exam Likely to Be Conducted Thrice A Year For CA Foundation, Intermediate Courses

ICAI CA Exam Likely to Be Conducted Thrice A Year For CA Foundation, Intermediate Courses

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Inter exams thrice a year. The announcement was made by the central council me

Updated: March 8, 2024 12:19 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

ICAI CA Inter Exam Result 2021: Result Declared, Shruti Nagar Tops; Check Scorecard, Direct link Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Inter exams thrice a year. The announcement was made by the central council member (CCM) of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Welcoming move by the ICAI to bring a beneficial change in favour of the CA student fraternity by introducing CA examinations thrice a year for CA Foundation and CA Inter level. Further Updates shall be clarified by the ICAI soon.”

Usually, ICAI conducts the CA examination twice a year. The exams are usually conducted in May-June and November-December sessions.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.