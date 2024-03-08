Home

ICAI CA Exam Likely to Be Conducted Thrice A Year For CA Foundation, Intermediate Courses

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Inter exams thrice a year. The announcement was made by the central council member (CCM) of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Welcoming move by the ICAI to bring a beneficial change in favour of the CA student fraternity by introducing CA examinations thrice a year for CA Foundation and CA Inter level. Further Updates shall be clarified by the ICAI soon.”

Welcoming move by the ICAI to bring a beneficial change in favour of the CA student fraternity by introducing CA examinations thrice a year for CA Foundation and CA Inter level.

Further Updates shall be clarified by the ICAI soon.#icai — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 7, 2024

Usually, ICAI conducts the CA examination twice a year. The exams are usually conducted in May-June and November-December sessions.

