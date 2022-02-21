New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for ICAI CA Foundation May Exam, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has commenced the online registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams May 2022 session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website icaiexam.icai.org.Also Read - RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on rpcau.ac.in| Registration Begins Today

The candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the applications form with a late fee is March 20, 2022. However, the last date to apply is March 13, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination

ICAI CA Exam 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink.

Step 3: If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing basic details such as your name, email id, date of birth, and others.

Step 4: After registration, log in again.

Step 5: Now, fill the application form. Upload the documents if asked.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CA Foundation Course, CA Intermediate Course Exam: Check Schedule Here

Note, for the Foundation course, the examination will begin from May 23 and will end on May 29, 2022. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will commence from May 15 and will end on May 22, 2022. The Group II exams will start from May 24 and will conclude on May 30, 2022.