ICAI CA Exam Under New Scheme From May 2024; Check Paper-Wise Exemption For Intermediate, Final Examination

ICAI CA May Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI) will hold the examination at Intermediate and Final levels under the New Scheme of Education and Training from May 2024. The New Sch

Published: August 26, 2023 8:07 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result to ICAI CA Foundation Result Date: Important Events to Take Place in August.(Freepik.com)

ICAI CA May Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI) will hold the examination at Intermediate and Final levels under the New Scheme of Education and Training from May 2024. The New Scheme of Education and Training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2023. As per the official notice, the Council of the Institute has decided to grant exemptions under New Syllabus approved by it for Intermediate Examination (under sub-regulation (4) of regulation 28G of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) and for Final Examination (under clause (v) of regulation 31 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to existing students for papers passed by them under the Old/Existing Scheme as follows.

Final Examination:


  • (i) Paper-wise exemption on the basis of securing sixty per cent or more marks
Paper(s) under Existing SchemeCorresponding paper(s) under New Scheme
Paper 1: Financial ReportingPaper 1: Financial Reporting
Paper 2: Strategic Financial ManagementPaper 2: Advanced Financial Management
Paper 3: Advanced Auditing and Professional EthicsPaper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
Paper 4: Corporate and Economic LawsSelf-Paced Online Module SET A: Corporate and Economic Laws
Paper 5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance EvaluationSelf-Paced Online Module SET B: Strategic Cost & Performance Management
Paper 6: Elective PaperPaper 6: Integrated Business Solutions
Paper 7: Direct Tax Laws and International TaxationPaper 4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
Paper 8: Indirect Tax LawsPaper 5: Indirect Tax Laws

“The Council decided that a candidate who has passed in any one but not in both the groups of the Final Examination under Existing Scheme shall be eligible for exemption in that particular group and shall be required to appear and pass in the remaining group / paper(s) in order to pass the Final Examination under New Scheme..,” ICAI in an official notification dated August 24 said.

Intermediate Examination

As per the detailed notification, The Council decided (under sub-regulation (7) of regulation 37D of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to continue to award exemption in a paper or papers to a candidate, granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme (by virtue
of having secured a minimum of sixty percent marks in one or more papers in a Group/s as per the existing criteria for grant of exemption), for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme as given below:

Paper(s) under Existing SchemeCorresponding paper(s) under New Scheme
Paper 1: AccountingPaper 1: Advanced Accounting
Paper 2: Corporate and Other LawsPaper 2: Corporate and Other Laws
Paper 3: Cost and Management AccountingPaper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
Paper 4: TaxationPaper 3: Taxation
Paper 5: Advanced AccountingPaper 1: Advanced Accounting
Paper 6: Auditing and AssurancePaper 5: Auditing and Ethics
Paper 7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic ManagementPaper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
Paper 8: Financial Management & Economics for FinancePaper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management

For more details, check the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI).

