ICAI CA Exam Under New Scheme From May 2024; Check Paper-Wise Exemption For Intermediate, Final Examination
ICAI CA May Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI) will hold the examination at Intermediate and Final levels under the New Scheme of Education and Training from May 2024. The New Scheme of Education and Training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2023. As per the official notice, the Council of the Institute has decided to grant exemptions under New Syllabus approved by it for Intermediate Examination (under sub-regulation (4) of regulation 28G of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) and for Final Examination (under clause (v) of regulation 31 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to existing students for papers passed by them under the Old/Existing Scheme as follows.
Final Examination:
- (i) Paper-wise exemption on the basis of securing sixty per cent or more marks
|Paper(s) under Existing Scheme
|Corresponding paper(s) under New Scheme
|Paper 1: Financial Reporting
|Paper 1: Financial Reporting
|Paper 2: Strategic Financial Management
|Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management
|Paper 3: Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics
|Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
|Paper 4: Corporate and Economic Laws
|Self-Paced Online Module SET A: Corporate and Economic Laws
|Paper 5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation
|Self-Paced Online Module SET B: Strategic Cost & Performance Management
|Paper 6: Elective Paper
|Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions
|Paper 7: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
|Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
|Paper 8: Indirect Tax Laws
|Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws
“The Council decided that a candidate who has passed in any one but not in both the groups of the Final Examination under Existing Scheme shall be eligible for exemption in that particular group and shall be required to appear and pass in the remaining group / paper(s) in order to pass the Final Examination under New Scheme..,” ICAI in an official notification dated August 24 said.
Intermediate Examination
As per the detailed notification, The Council decided (under sub-regulation (7) of regulation 37D of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to continue to award exemption in a paper or papers to a candidate, granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme (by virtue
of having secured a minimum of sixty percent marks in one or more papers in a Group/s as per the existing criteria for grant of exemption), for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme as given below:
|Paper(s) under Existing Scheme
|Corresponding paper(s) under New Scheme
|Paper 1: Accounting
|Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
|Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws
|Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws
|Paper 3: Cost and Management Accounting
|Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
|Paper 4: Taxation
|Paper 3: Taxation
|Paper 5: Advanced Accounting
|Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
|Paper 6: Auditing and Assurance
|Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics
|Paper 7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic Management
|Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
|Paper 8: Financial Management & Economics for Finance
|Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
For more details, check the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI).
Thank you