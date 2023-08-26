Home

ICAI CA Exam Under New Scheme From May 2024; Check Paper-Wise Exemption For Intermediate, Final Examination

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result to ICAI CA Foundation Result Date: Important Events to Take Place in August.(Freepik.com)

ICAI CA May Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI) will hold the examination at Intermediate and Final levels under the New Scheme of Education and Training from May 2024. The New Scheme of Education and Training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2023. As per the official notice, the Council of the Institute has decided to grant exemptions under New Syllabus approved by it for Intermediate Examination (under sub-regulation (4) of regulation 28G of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) and for Final Examination (under clause (v) of regulation 31 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to existing students for papers passed by them under the Old/Existing Scheme as follows.

Final Examination:

(i) Paper-wise exemption on the basis of securing sixty per cent or more marks

Paper(s) under Existing Scheme Corresponding paper(s) under New Scheme Paper 1: Financial Reporting Paper 1: Financial Reporting Paper 2: Strategic Financial Management Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management Paper 3: Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Paper 4: Corporate and Economic Laws Self-Paced Online Module SET A: Corporate and Economic Laws Paper 5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation Self-Paced Online Module SET B: Strategic Cost & Performance Management Paper 6: Elective Paper Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions Paper 7: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation Paper 8: Indirect Tax Laws Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws

“The Council decided that a candidate who has passed in any one but not in both the groups of the Final Examination under Existing Scheme shall be eligible for exemption in that particular group and shall be required to appear and pass in the remaining group / paper(s) in order to pass the Final Examination under New Scheme..,” ICAI in an official notification dated August 24 said.

Intermediate Examination

As per the detailed notification, The Council decided (under sub-regulation (7) of regulation 37D of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) to continue to award exemption in a paper or papers to a candidate, granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme (by virtue

of having secured a minimum of sixty percent marks in one or more papers in a Group/s as per the existing criteria for grant of exemption), for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme as given below:

Paper(s) under Existing Scheme Corresponding paper(s) under New Scheme Paper 1: Accounting Paper 1: Advanced Accounting Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws Paper 3: Cost and Management Accounting Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting Paper 4: Taxation Paper 3: Taxation Paper 5: Advanced Accounting Paper 1: Advanced Accounting Paper 6: Auditing and Assurance Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics Paper 7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic Management Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management Paper 8: Financial Management & Economics for Finance Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management

For more details, check the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountancy(ICAI).

