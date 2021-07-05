ICAI CA Exams 2021: Keeping in mind the lockdown and COVID situation in mind, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has cancelled the CA July exams 2021. However, the Indian students have reacted to this development with hilarious memes. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Villagers Flout Guidelines, Celebrate Fish Catching Festival in Sivaganga

Issuing a statement, the ICAI said that due to strict lockdown and accompanying restrictions in Nepal, it has been decided that July 2021 exams for Final (Old and New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from July 5 to 20 at all exam centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) only stands cancelled. Also Read - COVID Stress is Bigger Than The World War 2 Trauma - All About PPSD And How to Take Care of Yourself

“It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer,” the ICAI said. Also Read - Vaccination Best Hope For Humanity To Emerge Successfully From Pandemic: PM Modi At CoWin Global Conclave

Imp. Announcement-Due to strict lockdown & accompanying restrictions in Nepal, it has been decided that July 2021 exams for Final[Old & New Scheme], Intermediate(IPC) & Intermediate scheduled from 5th to 20th July 2021 at all exam centres in Kathmandu(Nepal) only stands cancelled pic.twitter.com/A32WfYCu3F — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) July 4, 2021

However, the students who are appearing from the exam centres of Kathmandu will not be treated as an attempt, and will not have to apply for opt-out to appear in November, the ICAI statement mentioned.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Announcement dated 5th June 2021 in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged,” the ICAI added.

This is how the students have reacted on Twitter:

Exam cancel in Nepal but as per schedule in India #caexams #CAExams2021

Students to Icai pic.twitter.com/g142oWJWsp — Gaurav Bang (@Gaurav_bang88) July 5, 2021

Moreover, the ICAI has given opt-out options for candidates who were affected with Covid-19 to appear later in November. The candidates must check the website- icai.org for updates on CA exam.