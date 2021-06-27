CA Exams 2021: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions for an “Opt Out” option to all aspirants who are going to appear in upcoming CA exams 2021 along with other reliefs such as more Exam Centres & Postponement of exam if adherence to Covid Protocols not possible tomorrow i.e. June 28. The plea will be heard by a three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose at 10:30 am. Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021: Over 6000 Students Write to PM Modi Seeking Postponement of CA Exams, Additional Attempt

This comes after students from all across the country demanded an opt-out option and/or an extra chance in the CA Exams of 2021. For many days, the students had been demanding the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to look into the matter of CA exams. However, no response was seen from the body. Also Read - Good News For Children: Zydus Cadila Covid-19 Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group to be Available Soon, Centre Tells Supreme Court

What Plea Seeks:

The present plea seeks directions to provide an “Opt Out” option to all the aspirants going to appear in the upcoming CA exams 2021 scheduled to start from 5th July 2021 Willing to opt-out before and during the exam, with a carry forward of all benefits. The plea also seeks an extra chance to candidates appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus. The petitioner has sought directions for increasing the number of Examination Centres for CA Exams, to ensure that at least one Examination Centre is kept in every District of India and not more than 50 students are allotted one Centre. Stand-by Examination Centre for those Centres which are likely to go into containment zone during the Examination. The Petitioner has also sought formulation and implementation of specific MHA guidelines for CA Examinations, free medical treatment to students infected during examination, conducting examinations in a staggered manner and free vaccination for all the students/candidates and other staff, invigilators amongst various other welfare measures. As alternative relief, the petitioner has sought directions to ICAI to postpone the Examination to any later time till the Covid19 crisis normalises if adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures, vaccination of all the students, staff and invigilators is not possible. The petitioner has also sought directions for free transportation and accommodation for those aspirants who are not living in close proximity of their respective Examination Centres

Student Write To Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana

Earlier, 5,900 students who are yet to appear in the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations have approached the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana with their concerns. In a letter to the CJI, the students urged him to provide an opt-out option for all students, extension of old course attempt and other reliefs. Also Read - Efforts On To Vaccinate Everyone Above 18 Years Before December 31, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The letter also stressed upon the fact that the July 2021 exam attempt is one last chance for Old course students to clear their exams, failing which they will be have to opt for the new course and will have to study the syllabus all over again. Further, the letter also said that no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt as opposed to previous year.