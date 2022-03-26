ICAI CA Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday reopened the application window for the May-June exams of CA foundation, final and intermediate levels. The ICAI said that the candidates who could not early submit the application form can do it now by paying a late fee of Rs 600 online.Also Read - ICAI CA Inter Exam Result 2021: Result Declared, Shruti Nagar Tops; Check Scorecard, Direct link Here

The ICAI further added that the candidates of post-qualification courses, international taxation- assessment have also been allowed to apply online during this extended window, which is open till March 30. Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 Likely to be Released on Feb 26 | Here’s How to Check

The application window for the May-June exams of CA levels was earlier closed on March 13 after which candidates were given another week until March 20 to submit their forms online with late fees. Also Read - ICAI CA Exam May 2022: Registration Begins For Foundation, Inter Exams at icai.org

Due to hardship to students who could not fill their exam form now one time opportunity given by ICAI for reporting exam window from 26th March to 30th March .., now hurry up and save your six month. #icaicareforu pic.twitter.com/ygc0SVminB — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 25, 2022

Those who are the first-timers of CA exams need to register on the ICAI portal by submitting the required information. Once that’s done, then they can fill out their exam form by following these simple steps:

ICAI CA Exams 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Visit ICAI’s exam portal, https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2. Log in to your account using your user ID and password.

Step 3. Enter your address and other details.

Step 4. Authenticate your email ID and mobile number

Step 5. Fill out the application form by entering information in the specified field.

Step 6. Upload soft copies of all the required documents.

Step 7. Pay the application fee online using debit/credit cards, Net banking or any other available option and complete the process.

Step 8. Download the acknowledgment and application for future use or reference.

Moreover, the candidates seeking a change in the examination centre, group, or medium for their CA exams in May-June can also submit their requests at the icaiexam.icai.org before March 30.