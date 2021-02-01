ICAI CA final exam result 2020: The result of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA final exam has been released today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org. Also Read - ICAI CA Final Exam Result To Be Announced On This Date, CHECK TIME And Other details Here

The result of CA final exam for both old and new course is available at the websites, candidates can check through it. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank is now available on the websites. The CA exam was earlier held in November.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.