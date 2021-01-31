ICAI CA Final Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result of the CA final exam for both old and new course either on February 1 or on February 2. The ICAI CA candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be released on the official websites. Also Read - ICAI CA 2021: Important Announcement! Change in Exam Centre For Kolkata Candidates - Details Here

The candidates can also get the results on their email ID, for that the candidates can email their requirements at icaiexam.icai.org.

The facility will only be available till January 31. Candidates, however, can only get their results at the email ids registered already with the ICAI.

Results Through SMS:

Those who appeared for the final exam old syllabus will have to SMS CAFNLOLD <space> roll number while the new syllabus candidates need to SMS CAFNLNEW <space> roll number to 57575.

Important details:

A total of 4,71,619 students had registered to appear for CA exams in November 2020.

The exam was held across 1,085 exam centres.

Students had held a protest against holding of exams amid the pandemic.

Candidates who were unable to attempt the exam due to pandemic related issues were allowed another window to attempt the same in January.