ICAI CA Final, Inter 2022 November Result Verification Link LIVE on icaiexam.icai.org | Deets Inside

The last date for candidates to verify their results is on February 9, 2023 as mentioned on the website.

ICAI CA Inter May 2023 Exam : ICAI Announces relaxation of submitting graduation documents

ICAI CA Final 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Saturday activated the link for Result Verification for ICAI CA Final and CA Inter. The candidates who qualified for the CA Final and CA Inter can apply for the result verification on the official website,icaiexam.icai.org. It is important to note that the candidates can also verify their results on the website.

CA Foundation Result is expected to be declared in the coming week as per reports.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2022 Nov Result Verification: Here’s how to apply.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the verification:

Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the link that reads “Click Here for apply online for Verification (Final, Intermediate &Intermediate-Units) – November 2022 “

Enter your registration number, roll number and select your exam

Apply for the result verification

Download the form and keep a copy if needed

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2022 Nov Result: Key Details

The ICAI declared the CA Final November 2022 Result and CA Inter November 2022 Result on January 10, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Inter Group I Inter Exams were conducted from November 2 to November 9 Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12. CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7 Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the schedule