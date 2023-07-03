Home

Education

ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023 Results Date Confirmed! Scores To Be Out on THIS DATE At icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023 Results Date Confirmed! Scores To Be Out on THIS DATE At icai.org

The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 by July 6; Know How To Check Scores At icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 likely on July 5. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.nic.in. The Intercourse examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, reads the official notification.

You may like to read

Official Websites to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

How to Download ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Look for the CA intermediate, final result link.

Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number.

The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the ICAI CA intermediate, final scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

The Intercourse examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.