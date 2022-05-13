ICAI CA Final May Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct the ICAI CA Final exams from tomorrow, May 14, 2022. The CA Final exams for Group 1 will be held from May 14 to 22, whereas the CA Final Group II exams will start from May 23 and will conclude on May 30, 2022.Also Read - Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 To Release Tomorrow: Check Lists of Websites, Other Details Here

As per the official schedule, the ICAI CA exam for intermediate courses will begin from May 15 and will continue till May 30. Eligible candidates are advised to download the CA Final Admit Card from the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA exam will be held at several examination centres across the country. In addition to this, six overseas test centres have been established in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

Candidates are advised to go through the guidelines given below.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

The candidates must carry CA Final exam admit card with them to the exam hall.

with them to the exam hall. The candidates must enter the examination hall at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination.

Items such as a calculator, watch, or any other electronic gadgets are prohibited.

Candidates can opt for the medium of ICAI CA May 2022 exams. The CA exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.