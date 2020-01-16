ICAI CA Final Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 on Thursday. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of ICAI to check their results. The scores will be uploaded on icaiexam.icai.org. Alternatively, candidates can also visit caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in to check their results.

In the latest notice issued by the Chartered Accountants board, the result of CA Final Exam 2019 (old and new course) is expected to be declared either by the evening of January 16 or on January 17.

Candidates who have registered for the SMS facility by the board will also receive their result in their inbox.

Here’s how to check your ICAI CA Final Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI – icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for CA Final Result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, login pin and other credentials in the required fields.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.