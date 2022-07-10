ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the ICAI CA Final June Result 2022 on July 15 or 16, 2022. The institute on Saturday said that the scores will be announced on above mentioned date. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICAI CA Final Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.org.Also Read - ICAI CA Final May 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

The candidates must note that the final date for the announcement of the results are not announced yet. As per past trends, the CA results are announced on the first date itself. Hence, it is likely for the CA Final Result to be declared on July 15, instead of July 16, 2022.

Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter and informed, "CA final results are expected on 15/16th July. In an earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake."

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Steps to Check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website — icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the result link — Click on that

Step 3: Log in with credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Students may please note that CA Inter, Foundation Result 2022 dates have not been announced yet. The error in the tweet mentioning CA Foundation result date has been corrected as per the CCM of ICAI. Hence, it is now expected that the CA Inter and Foundation Result 2022 date will be out soon.

CA Final Result 2022 will be declared for the May exams held from May 14 to 30, 2022. Students may please note that they would need their ICAI CA admit cards to check their CA Final exam results 2022. Even the CA Inter Results 2022 will be declared soon for May exams.