ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final result 2022 for the May 2022 session either on July 15 or July 16, 2022. Once announced, Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final May session exam can download their CA results through the official website — icai.org. To access the ICAI Final May result, registered candidates will have to log in with their roll numbers/registration number and password.

Earlier today, ICAI, the statutory body took to Twitter and said, "Important Announcement – Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website – https://icai.nic.in Details."

Official Websites to Download ICAI CA Final Result 2022

Below is a list of official websites from where you can access the result.

How to Download ICAI CA Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org — or — caresults.icai.org

or caresults.icai.org Look for the link that reads, “Click on the ‘CA Final May 2022 result’ available on the homepage

Enter the login credentials.

You r CA Final May 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the ICAI result and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the CA Final exams were conducted between May 14 to 29, 2022. Earlier the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal through his official Twitter account said, “CA final result are expected on 15 or 16th July.” For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.