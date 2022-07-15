ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final Result 2022 for May Session Exam on Friday, July 15. ICAI announced the CA Final Result 2022 on it’s official website–icai.org website. The exam authority has also notified the ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022 and Pass Percentage for both the groups.Also Read - ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Today. Here's How And Where To Check

As per the details shared, Anil Shah from Mumbai has topped the exam with All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Final Result 2022. Anil scored a total of 642 marks to bag the top honours in CA Final Results. He is closely followed by Akshat Goyal with 639 marks and Shrushti from Surat with 611 marks, in 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

CA Final Result 2022: Toppers List

Rank Name Marks City Rank 1 Anil Shah 642 Marks Mumbai Rank 2 Akshat Goyal 639 Marks Jaipur Rank 3 Shrushti 611 Marks Surat

CA Final Result 2022: Pass Percentage

As per details shared by ICAI, a total of 12.59% students who appeared for the May Session Exam have managed to clear the exam, across both groups. In Group 1, of the total 66,575, only 14,643 candidates have managed to clear the exam, while in Group 2, 13,877 of the total 66,253 candidates have passed. The detailed highlights for CA Final Result 2022 is given below: