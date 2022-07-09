ICAI CA Final Result Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the CA aspirants who are waiting for their final results. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Final result likely on July 16. Giving details, an ICAI official said, “CA final results are expected on 15/16th July. However, the confirmed date for this year’s CA final result will be shared soon.Also Read - ICAI CA Final May 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

To access ICAI CA Final result, the aspirants will have to log in at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

The candidates must keep their admit cards handy to check the scores. As per the past trends, whenever two dates are given for the CA results, it usually gets declared on the first date itself.

The candidates must note that the CA final exams for group 1 were conducted between May 14 and May 22 and the CA final exams for group 2 exams were conducted on May 23.

On the other side, the information regarding the CA foundation results date is still awaited for students but since its exams were held in June, the results are not likely to be declared before July-end. However, the students are recommended to pay regular visits to the official website of ICAI for details.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022