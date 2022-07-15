ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to release CA Final result 2022 for the May 2022 session today, July 15, 2022. Once announced, the law aspirants who have appeared for the CA Final May session exam this year can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in. To download the result, the candidates will have to log in to the website using their roll numbers/registration number and password.Also Read - ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date: CA Final Result For May Exams to Release on July 15, 16| Check Details Here

Official Websites to Download ICAI CA Final Result 2022

Below is a list of official websites from where you can access the result. Also Read - ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Big Update! ICAI To Release Scores on THIS Date At icai.org | Steps To Check Result Here

ICAI CA Final May Results 2022: How to Download Final Result

Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org — or — caresults.icai.org

Look for the link that reads, “Click on the ‘CA Final May 2022 result’ available on the homepage

Enter the login credentials

Your CA Final May 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the ICAI result and take a printout of it for future reference

This year, the CA Final exams were conducted between May 14 to 29, 2022. Earlier the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal through his official Twitter account said, “CA final result are expected on 15 or 16th July.” For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI. Also Read - ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 Exam Likely to be Declared On July 16, Tweets Official