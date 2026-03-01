Home

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 released: ICAI CA January scorecard OUT at icai.nic.in direct link

ICAI CA Final January Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the ICAI CA Final January 2026 results today, March 1, 2026. All those candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 can download their ICAI CA Result by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in. In order to access the ICAI CA Final Result, a candidate must enter his/her registration number and roll number.

Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/.

Locate the Result Section: Look for the section or tab on the homepage that specifically mentions “CA Final” results for the 2026 session.

Select Exam Type: Click on the appropriate link based on the exam you appeared for.

Enter Login Credentials: You will be directed to a login page where you need to input your specific details. Enter login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. After entering the necessary details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button to proceed.

Viewing the Result: The result/scorecard will be displayed on your screen. It will show your subject-wise marks, overall score, and whether you have passed or not.

Download/Save the Scorecard: Take a moment to review and verify the information mentioned in the scorecard. If needed, you can download the result/scorecard for future reference. Take a hard copy of the scorecard or save the PDF file on your device for your records or any necessary documentation.

