ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday released the admit cards for June edition of the Chartered Accountancy examination or ICAI CA Foundation June 2022. The ICAI CA Foundation candidates can now visit the official website of ICAI i.e. icaiexam.icai.org to download the CA Foundation admit card.

"Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation examination with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," reads the admit card notification.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card: Steps To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card

Go to icaiexam.icai.org.

On the home page, click on candidate’s login.

Login with your Login ID(Registration Number) and password.

After logging in, click on the admit card tab and download it.

“Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of https://icaiexam.icai.org/ for more details. For any further clarifications, write to/contact: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in, 0120 3894811, 812,” the notification further reads.