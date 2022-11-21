ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 Soon at eservices.icai.org; Know How to Download

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: Once released, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022:One can download the CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit card for the CA Foundation December examination soon. Once released, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. According to an official statement, candidates’ CA Foundation admit cards will be hosted on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. To download the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password.

HOW TO CHECK ICAI CA FOUNDATION ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CA Foundation December 2022 examination will be conducted from December 16 to December 20, 2022. The examination will be held in offline mode. The exams are scheduled to be held in more than 290 exam centres across the country and around 6 overseas test centres. For more details, check the official website of ICAI.