ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Admit Card Out Now on icai.org

In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. The direct link to download call letter has also been attached.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022:One can download the CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI on Wednesday released the hall tickets or admit cards for CA Foundation December 2022 exam. The candidates who are eligible and got themselves registered can check and download their admit card now. The candidates can download the admit card of CA Foundation December 2022 exam from the official website i.e. onicaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Registered candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for not missing any updates.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Steps to download admit cards

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website -icai.org

On the homepage, click on Examination tab

Click on the link for Examinations November December 2022.

Click on the link provided for – eservices.icai.org

Click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card

Enter your credentials such as user ID, password, etc.

Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference