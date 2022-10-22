ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the mock test paper series for the CA Foundation exam 2022 from November 1, 2022. The mock test papers will be held for foundation students appearing for December 2022 examination. The ICAI CA mock test papers will be held in physical/virtual mode at respective regional councils and branches of ICAI. One can download the CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at icai.org.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

ICAI took to Twitter, “BOS(A) of ICAI is conducting Mock Test Papers Series – I For Foundation students appearing for Dec 2022 exams starting from 1st Nov 2022 in physical/virtual mode(s) at respective Regional Councils & Branches of ICAI. Links https://boslive.icai.org Details https://resource.cdn.icai.org/71852bos57816-foundation.pdf.” Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 15 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here