ICAI CA Foundation Exam Registration Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will end the registration process for the December 2022 CA Foundation exam today, October 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. It is to be noted that candidates can also register between October 5 and October 9 with the payment of a late fee of Rs 600.Also Read - COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Know Steps To Download

The examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 14, 16, 18, and December 20, 2022. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to edit their application forms. The application correction window will open between 0ctober 8 to 13, 2022. For more details, check HERE Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 47 Posts at aai.aero From Oct 12. Read Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Registration Date: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of submission of online examination application forms: 14th September 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees): 4th October 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of Rs. 600/- or US $ 10): 9th October 2022

Correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during 8th October 2022 to 13th October 2022.

Direct Link: Register For ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022

How to Register For ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022?

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. or eservices.icai.org .

or . New users need to register themselves.

Enter the login details.

Fill up the application form. Pay the requisite fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Here