ICAI CA Foundation December Result Date Announced, Check Deets Inside

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The result of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December exam will likely be declared on February 3, 2023 (Friday), announced the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Once declared, all students who sat for the exam can check ICAI CA Foundation result on icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The ICAI result notification read: The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Important Announcement

– The results of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023 & same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n

Detailshttps://t.co/xUjziKENUo pic.twitter.com/Pit1n0XTEI — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

Step-by-step guide to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and save a copy for future uses.

This ICAI CA Foundation Result will mention the name of the candidate, marks obtained by them, their roll number, overall marks, along with their passing status.

The ICAI will also release the results of the Post Qualification Course Examinations ([ISA] Assessment Test, International Taxation Assessment Test & Insurance & Risk Management) on Friday, 3rd February 2023.