ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021: In a big relief for students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the deadline for registration of the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021 slated to be held in December. Notice concerning the same has also been published on the official website of the institute at icai.org.

Candidates can now register themselves for the ICAI CA Foundation exam till August 16, 2021, now. Students must note they will need to send their class 12 exam mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department of the institute latest by September 10.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org

Step 2: Log in to the CA portal using your credentials.

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Submit

Earlier, the institute had decided to give CA aspirants, who could not appear for exams in some cities of Maharashtra, another chance to appear for exams. Students could not give exams due to harsh weather conditions.

“ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in the Foundation examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on July 24, 2021, to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. July 30, 2021,” an official statement issued by ICAI said.