ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Postponed: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI on Thursday announced that the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 has been postponed in Assam's Silchar.

Why ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 was postponed: The ICAI decided to postpone the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 in Assam's Silchar due to the current floods situation in the state.

Official Notification States: According to the official notice released by the institute, due to the ongoing floods at Silchar city in Assam it has been decided by the authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – I, Principles and Practice of Accounting and Paper – II, Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting.

It was scheduled to be held on June 24, 2022 and June 26, 2022 respectively in Silchar City. The candidates must note that the new dates for both Paper – I and Paper – II at the Silchar Examination in Assam will be announced soon on the official website

