ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2023 Result Likely Next Week; Know How to Check Scorecard
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) has finally announced the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Result Date and time for the December Session.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) has finally announced the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Result Date and time for the December Session. According to the ICAI notice, the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Result can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in
