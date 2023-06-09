Home

ICAI CA Foundation Exam From June 24; Check Admit Card Download Link at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation June Exam Dates 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination today, June 9, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at icai.org and eservices.icai.org. Students have the option of writing the answers in Hindi or in English.

ICAI CA Foundation June Exam Dates 2023

This year, the ICAI CA Foundation examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and June 30, 2023. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below:

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org and eservices.icai.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click here To Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam June 2023.”

Enter the login details such as Student Registration Number and Password.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card.”

Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.