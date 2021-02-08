ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results for CA Foundation and Intermediate exams today, 8 February 2021. The ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results will be held in November last year. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the ICAI website – caresults.icai.org – by logging in with the help of their roll number and registration number. Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result RELEASE Date and Other Details Here

"Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021 (morning)," ICAI Chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal had announced earlier.

Along with ICAI CA results, the institution will also publish the top 50 all-India merit list. Candidates are requested to keep an eye out for further announcements on the ICAI website.

Here’s how to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the candidates portal

Step 3: Login with ICAI registration number or roll number and the security PIN

Step 4: Click on Submit and view result.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their scores through SMS. Here’s how:

1. For Intermediate (old course) students, type ‘CAIPCOLD(six-digit roll number)’ and send it to 57575.

2. For Intermediate (new course) students, type ‘CAIPCNEW(six-digit roll number)’ and send it to 57575.

3. For Foundation students, type ‘CAFND(six-digit roll number)’ and send it to 57575.

The ICAI has already announced the CA Final result on February 1. The results will also be sent to all candidates on their registered email.