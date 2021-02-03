ICAI CA Results: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA foundation and intermediate results on February 7 or February 8. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Earlier, the institute was schedule to release the ICAI CA Results on February 3. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute. Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result Likely to be Announced by THIS DATE at icai.org, Check Details Here

The CCM of ICAI has announced that the CA inter and foundation result will take some more time and have asked the CA foundation and CA intermediate exam-takers to wail for the official notification on CA result.

The CA official in his Twitter handle said: "CA inter and foundation result will take some more time , wait for ICAI notification for date of result , next expected date May be 7/8th February."

CA inter and foundation result will take some more time , wait for Icai notification for date of result , next expected date May be 7/8th February. https://t.co/c3KVwYueKU — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) February 2, 2021

ICAI may also share the CA inter and CA foundation results on the candidates’ email id upon request. The ICAI CA results can also be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results, once announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘students login’ tab

Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result

Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference

ICAI had released the CA Final results on Monday, February 1. Along with individual CA final results, the All India merit list up to rank 50 were also available on the icai.org website.