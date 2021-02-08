ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results on Monday, February 8 on the official websites of the board – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely to be Announced Today | How to Download Result, Merit List

Candidates can check the results by logging in at the official websites with their registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers. Along with ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation result, the institute has also published the all-India merit list up to rank 50.

How to Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results:

Visit the official website icai.org

Click on ‘students login’ tab

Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result

Save ICAI CA result card for future reference

Direct Link to Check ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2020

Candidates can also check their result through mobile phones. To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus result candidates need to type CAIPCOLD <space> roll number for a new course of intermediate, they need to SMS CAFND <space> roll number to 57575.

A total of 4,71,619 students appeared for the CA exams in November. This includes CA foundation, intermediate, and final students. Exams were held in November. Those who could not appear for the exams in November due to COVID-19, were asked to appear for the exams in Janaury.

ICAI CA Result Grievance Portal

For any further clarifications, or in case students find any grievances in the ICAI CA foundation and ICAI CA inter results, the aspirants can seek help from the ICAI CA grievance portal. The institute has allowed the students to share their inconveniences with respect to the ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA foundation results on foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.