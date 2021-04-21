New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for ICAI CA Foundation June Exam, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has commenced the registration process for the ICAI CA Foundation June Examinations 2021. The application process commenced for the June session on April 20, 2021. The candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the examination applications is May 4, 2021. Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared By THIS Date At icai.org | CHECK DETAILS HERE

According to the notification available on the official website the ICAI CA Foundation, June 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The examinations will be conducted in the examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh. Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Foundation, Final January Exams Results Declared, Here's How to Check Score

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination: Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021 Likely Today: Know Where And How to Check Foundation, Final January Exam Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA Foundation

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Examination link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

Step 4: Complete the online application process

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

The last date for students to submit the nine application fees is May 7, 2021. The ICAI CA Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM while papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.