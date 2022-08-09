ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result 2022 on August 10. Once announced, registered candidates can download their scorecard by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. Earlier on Monday(August 08), ICAI took to Twitter to announce the CA Foundation Result date. However, it has not shared the result time.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to be Released Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Details to Raise Objection

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI tweeted. To access the ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard, a candidate must enter his/her registration number or pin number along with his/her roll number.

Official Website to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

icai.nic.in

Credential Required to Access ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard 2022

Candidate’s Registration number Pin number Candidate’s Roll number.

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number or pin number along with his/her roll number.

Your ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print of the scorecard for future reference.

It is to be noted that the examination was conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and June 28, 2022. The exam was held in two shifts. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of ICAI.