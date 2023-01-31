Home

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation December examination 2022 between February 3 and 4, 2023. Once announced, candidates can check and view the ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result are expected on February 03 or February 04. Meanwhile, the exact result date will be announced by ICAI in due course of time.

“Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb, pls wait for official announcements,” reads Khandelwal’s tweet.

ICAI CA Foundation Pass Percentage and CA Foundation Toppers List Soon

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20, 2022. Along with the results, the ICAI will also publish the CA Foundation pass percentage and CA Foundation toppers list.

Check CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal TWEET HERE

Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb , pls wait for official announcements. https://t.co/4XdMRk4HBA — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 31, 2023

Passing Marks

To qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results Dec 2022, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate in all four subjects in a single attempt

How to ACCESS/VIEW/ DOWNLOAD ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022?

To access the result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her 6-digit exam roll number and PIN or ICAI registration number. Check step by step guide to download the ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022.

Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org .

. On the homepage, Click on the “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” link.

Enter the login credentials such as – roll number and PIN number or registration number and click on submit option.

Your ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

The result will include the name of the candidate, roll number, marks obtained, overall marks, and passing status. For other related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.