ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the CA Foundation Result 2022 today, August 10, at around 10 am. The result has been announced for the Foundation course and will be available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. “The CA Foundation Result 2022 June are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in,” ICAI notification mentioned. The result can also be checked on the other official website icai.nic.in. The examination for Foundation course was conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Session 2 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Method to Determine Merit

