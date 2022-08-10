ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the CA Foundation Result 2022 today, August 10, at around 10 am. The result has been announced for the Foundation course and will be available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.  “The CA Foundation Result 2022 June are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in,” ICAI notification mentioned. The result can also be checked on the other official website icai.nic.in. The examination for Foundation course was conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Session 2 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Method to Determine Merit

Follow LIVE Updates on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Here

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: A total of 19,158 candidates qualified the CA Foundation June Exam 2022, out of 71,967 candidates appeared.

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Candidates will receive result via email
    The ICAI have made arrangements for the candidates of foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses. All those candidates registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result.

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: The institute has announced the CA Foundation result. It has released a notification stating that the result of CA Foundation June 2022 exams have been declared.

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to download CA Foundation result June 2022?

    *Visit the official website of ICAI examination – icai.nic.in.
    *Click on the CA Foundation result June 2022 link
    *Login using PIN number and date of birth or application number
    *The CA Foundation result June 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    *Download and save the scorecard for future reference

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: ICAI CA Foundation result June 2022 official websites

    One can check the CA inter result 2022 on the following websites;
    * icaiexams.icai.org
    * icai.nic.in
    * icai.org

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: For passing CA Foundation exam, the candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each paper to get qualified.