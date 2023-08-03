Home

Education

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely on August 7, 8; Know How to Check at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely on August 7, 8; Know How to Check at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date And Time 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination by August 7 by 9:00 PM

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 From June 24; Check Admit Card Download Link at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date And Time 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination by August 7 by 9:00 PM or by August 8 by early morning. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – icai.nic.in. To access the same, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Trending Now

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” ICAI in an official notification said.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details such as registration number and roll number.

Your ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES