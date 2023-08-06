Home

Education

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow; Date, Time, Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow; Date, Time, Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Date And Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 anytime soon. Once announced

CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on August 10 in 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Date And Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website of ICAI at and . According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from August 7 to August 09, 2023. “Ca Foundation result may be announced between 7th Aug to 9th Aug… pls wait for ICAI notification,” reads the tweet. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Trending Now

Ca Foundation result may be announced between 7th Aug to 9th Aug… pls wait for ICAI notification — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) August 2, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Examination Result 2023 Date And Time Confirmed

However, if going by the announcements made by ICAI on August 3, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, August 7, 2023, or early morning on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in, “ICAI in an official announcement said.

ICAI CA Foundation Examination Result 2023 Date And Time

How to Download ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result?

Along with the results, the Institute will publish the pass percentage of candidates and the toppers list. Check step by step guide to access the scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or . Look for the CA foundation result link. Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the ICAI CA foundation scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 Download Link to be active soon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES