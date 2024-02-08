ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared at icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Pass Percentage

Home

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/foundation/ or https://icai.nic.in/caresult/. Candidates can check the ICAI CA Foundation Result by entering their 6-digit roll number, registration number, password, and captcha code.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2023 Result: How to Access Scorecard?

In this article, check the step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official ICAI website( ) or https:// www.icai.org /.

Go to the official ICAI website( ) or https:// /. Click on the result link: On the homepage of icai.org, click on “Important Announcements.” For

On the homepage of icai.org, click on “Important Announcements.” Navigate to Exam Results : Once logged in, navigate to the section related to exam results.

: Once logged in, navigate to the section related to exam results. Access Your Scorecard: Find and click on the link or tab for the CA Foundation Exam December 2023 results.

Find and click on the link or tab for the CA Foundation Exam December 2023 results. Download and Print: After accessing your scorecard, you will have the option to download it. It’s advisable to download and print a copy for your records.

Click on this image and you will be directed to the result link.

Along with the CA Foundation results, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation pass percentage. This year, a total of 1,37,153 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation Dec 2023 examination. Out of 1,37,153 candidates, a total of 41,132 students cleared the examination, as per media reports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.