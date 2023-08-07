Home

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: CA Result, Topper List at icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result LIVE Updates: For accessing the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result at icai.nic.in, the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 today, August 7, 2023. The result will be published by late evening (9.00 p.m.). As soon as the result is announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website of ICAI at and . For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads an official statement of ICAI dated August 3. Along with the result, the Institute will release the pass percentage and topper list.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result, ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Download Link, Official Website, pass percentage, and other details here.

