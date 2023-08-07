Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: CA Result, Topper List at icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here
live

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: CA Result, Topper List at icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result LIVE Updates: For accessing the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result at  icai.nic.in, the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Updated: August 7, 2023 9:31 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

icai ca foundation, ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023,CA Foundation June Admit Card 2023,CA Foundation June 2023 Hall Ticket,CA Foundation June 2023 Admit Card,CA Foundation Hall Ticket June 2023,CA Foundation Hall Ticket 2023,CA Foundation Admit Card June 2023,CA Foundation Admit Card 2023,CA Foundation Admit Card,CA Admit Card June 2023,ca foundation admit card,icai ca foundation admit card,icai admit card,ca foundation june 2023 admit card,icai ca foundation admit card june 2023,icai login,icai ssp,ssp portal icai,ssp portal,icai exam,icai bos,icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 From June 24; Check Admit Card Download Link at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 today, August 7, 2023. The result will be published by late evening (9.00 p.m.). As soon as the result is announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Also Read:

Trending Now

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads an official statement of ICAI dated August 3.  Along with the result, the Institute will release the pass percentage and topper list.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result, ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Download Link, Official Website, pass percentage, and other details here.

Live Updates

  • 9:31 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: ICAI CA Result Download Link

    ICAI CA Result Download Link


  • 9:17 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: Credentials Required to Check ICAI CA Result

    It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: CA Result Topper List

    Along with the results, the Institute will publish the pass percentage of candidates and the toppers list. Check step by step guide to access the scorecard.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result

    STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

    STEP 2: Look for the CA foundation result link.

    STEP 3: Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number.

    STEP 4: The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen.


    STEP 5: Download the ICAI CA foundation scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June LIVE: ICAI CA Foundation Result Date And Time

    If going by the announcements made by ICAI on August 3, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, August 7, 2023, or early morning on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in, “ICAI in an official announcement said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.