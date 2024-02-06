By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow; How to Check Scores at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared tomorrow, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the , the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examin
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared tomorrow, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the , the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Result can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.