ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow; How to Check Scores at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared tomorrow, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the , the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examin

Updated: February 6, 2024 11:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared tomorrow, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the , the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Result can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.

