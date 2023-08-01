Home

Education

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Here’s How To Check Scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Here’s How To Check Scorecard

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation Result date 2023 results that were conducted in June. However, there is no official confirmation of the results date and time as of now.

CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on August 10 in 2022.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation Result 2023, exams of which were conducted in June. However, there is no official confirmation of the result date and time as of now. Reports suggest that the results may be announced today. Candidates who appeared for the session exam in June can view and download their scorecard from the official website of ICAI at icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org. To view the results, candidates must login using their registration number, roll number and date of birth.

Trending Now

In 2022, CA Foundation results for the June exams were announced on August 10.

It is important to note that students who clear the CA Foundation exam can fill out the CA Intermediate exam form. Prior to this month, ICAI had announced the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023. In the last December session, 1,26,015 candidates appeared for the exam.

Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad secured the first Rank followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai who bagged the second rank and Prakhar Varshney from Delhi who took the third rank, careers360 reported.

ICAI June session exams 2023 were conducted on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. The exams were held in 290 centres across India. Notably, the exam comprised four papers, namely:

Principles, practice of Accounting Business Correspondence, Business Laws, and Reporting Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics Business, Business Economics and Commercial Knowledge



ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: Steps To Check Scores

– Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

– Then, click on the CA Foundation June 2023 results link available to check your scores.

– Key in your registration number, date of birth, and roll number.

– Submit and CA Foundation result will be displayed on your screen.

– Check the result carefully and save a copy for future use.

Apart from this, candidates can also check their CA Foundation scores through SMS. For this, they need to type “CAFND” followed by 6-digit roll number and send it to 57575.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES