ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Topper List: CA Foundation Result Released at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation June exam (ICAI CA Foundation June 2023) today, August 7. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the ICAI CA Foundation results at icai.nic.in.

Candidates have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers to check CA Foundation results online. ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 at test centres across the country. When available, the direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation results will be shared here.

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 TOPPER LIST: LIST WILL BE UPDATED SOON

ICAI CA Foundation result out: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

Click on the CA Foundation June 2023 results link

Log in using your credentials

Submit and download your result

Earlier, the ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, at 274 centres across the country and 8 centres abroad.

“Result of the Post Qualification Course Examination – Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test is likely to be declared on the late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023 /early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023″, reads the official website.

