ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Update: CA Foundation Result Expected by This Date on icai.org

Soon after the formal announcement of the results the CA Foundation Result, the same will be available on the official websites i.e. Icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is likely to release the CA Foundation Result soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the result is expected to be released in the last week of January 2023. According to a Times Now report quoting sources, the result can be out on January 23 or January 24, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022

Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022

Result is expected by January 23, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Websites to check

ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: How to Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results:

Visit the official websites of the institute

Click on the relevant link on the announcement section

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials

Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen

Go through the details and download the same

Take its printout for future reference

CA Foundation Exam: Key Details

The CA Final and Intermediate Exam were conducted by ICAI between November 1 and November 17, 2022.

The Group I Inter Exams were conducted between November 2 and November 9

Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12.

ICAI conducted CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7

Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the schedule.

CA results were declared on January 10, 2023.