ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

ICAI CA Foundation June Result Dates 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination anytime soon. Elig

ICAI CA Foundation June Result Dates 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination anytime soon. Eligible candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website at and . This year, the ICAI CA Foundation examination was conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and June 30, 2023. In order to download the scorecard, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and password(Date Of Birth).

ICAI conducted the Principles and Practice of Accounting and Business Laws, Business Correspondence and Reporting papers on June 24 and 26 respectively from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge was held on June 28 and 30. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below:

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at and .

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click here To Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam June 2023.”

Enter the login details such as Student Registration Number and Password.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card.”

Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

