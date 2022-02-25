ICAI CA Inter Exam December Results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) made a big announcement and said the ICAI CA Inter Exam December Results 2021 will be released on February 26. Once the results are announced, the candidates can check the score on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.Also Read - ICAI CA Exam May 2022: Registration Begins For Foundation, Inter Exams at icai.org

"The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022," the official notification by ICAI stated.

List of websites Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2021 Applications Now Available at icai.org | Details Here

icaiexam.icai.org

caresult.icai.org

icai.nic.in

The candidates also can get the results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the e-mail facility, the candidates need to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24. The registered candidates only will be provided with their results through e-mail. The candidates who have appeared for the examination need to keep a check on the official website.